And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a season 3 premiere date for And Just Like That between now and the end of the month? Of course, we are already pretty deep into October and on the basis of that alone, you can argue the odds are pretty low … right?

Well, here is what we can say for at least the time being. At this point, the priority for a lot of people behind the scenes is editing and making sure that these installments are good to go. This is a process that will take likely much of the rest of year — we’ve known for a while that Carrie and company would not be coming back in 2024, so that is not something that we’ve been altogether curious about.

The larger question for now is just when season 3 will premiere in 2025, and that is where a certain amount of uncertainty lies. Our hope is that we could see the series return around February or March and if that happens, there’s at least a chance that at some point next month, an exact date will be released. We’re at least hoping to know a date before the end of the year, but October feels, at least for now, a tad premature.

As for what is going to happen over the course of the next chapter of And Just Like That, a lot may come down to Carrie trying to figure out what she most wants out of her life now. Remember for a moment here that she and Aidan are seemingly not able to be together right now. What does that mean for her future? Well, we know that John Corbett may be back in some form this season, but for how long?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

