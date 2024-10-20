Agatha All Along finale: Will Tommy actually appear?

As we prepare to dive into the remainder of Agatha All Along over on Disney+, we now know what Billy’s endgame is: He wants to reunite with Tommy!

Now, of course the question is whether or not will be successful, given that there are a number of different ways that the story could go. What we can at least say is this: Marvel is pretty good at hiding secrets when they really want to. With that, it is theoretically possible that someone notable has been cast in this role and we are going to have a chance to see them before too long.

In the interim, the one thing that you can count on is simply this: There is almost certainly no chance that the producers or the cast will let something slip in advance. Just take a look at what executive producer Jac Schaeffer had to say to Variety:

“It’s just exciting to finally be able to level with the audience that his desire is a reunion with his brother.”

Meanwhile, Joe Locke (who plays Billy) was certainly mum himself:

“I can’t answer that … Well, I know the answer, but I can’t tell you. There are still a few secrets in there.”

So with all of this in mind, you can add Tommy to the list of mysteries through the remainder of Agatha All Along. We know that one of the other big ones out there right now is whether or not we are going to be seeing an appearance from Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, which of course we’d love to see, as well. No matter what happens moving forward, we do tend to think that it will set up in part the endgame for this show, plus also some future plans for the greater MCU.

Do you want to see Tommy appear on Agatha All Along before the show is over?

