Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Michael Emerson officially set for role!

We know that from the very beginning, there has been a hope for Michael Emerson to appear on Elsbeth at some point — and for good reason! Just remember that he and Carrie Preston are married in real life, so why wouldn’t you want to see a role like this happen? Also, remember that he has a history of working with executive producers Robert and Michelle King, thanks largely to his work on Evil.

Well, today at New York Comic-Con the news of Emerson’s appearance was finally official, and to go along with this, we have some more intel about the role!

According to a report from TVLine, the Lost alum is going to recur starting on the December 12 episode as Judge Milton Crawford, escribed as a “haughty, soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an old New England family of public servants who sees his place in the nation’s elite as a birthright.” Given that Emerson is so good at playing various foils, we aren’t shocked that he would be doing something like that here, as well.

Of course, in general we know that Elsbeth is one of the best shows out there when it comes to giving its guest stars some great material; we have seen that so many times ever since the show debuted earlier in the year, so why not do something similar here? The main priority is to continue to offer up unique cases and offer escapism. This show has certainly proven itself to be a huge hit in a short amount of time, and it’s honestly a thrill that Preston deserves after playing supporting roles for almost the entirety of her career.

If you want to see how the news was officially revealed about the role today, go ahead and check out the video here.

