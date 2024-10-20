Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9: The green screen

In less than 36 hours from now, the latest Only Murders in the Building episode is going to be here — what sort of silliness will you see?

Well, the first ting to note here is that during “Escape from Planet Klongo,” you are going to be seeing the trio work to infiltrate a film set with one key goal: Getting more information about who killed Sazz. At present, the top suspect has to be Glen, and it seems as though visiting another film set could be a way to learn a little bit more about some of his one-time colleagues. Was he really a protegee of Jane Lynch’s character? This could be how the show is setting up a big twist?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

We can’t give too much information on the big protegee mystery just yet, but if you head over to the show’s Instagram, you can at least see an image of Charles and Oliver wearing motion-capture suits. Is this what it took for the two of them to be “undercover” at another set? Wouldn’t someone recognize Charles as Brazzos? (Then again, maybe not.)

The other interesting thing that we have to wonder about here is simply what’s going on with Mabel while her “Olds” are off doing this. Knowing the way the trio works, we would not be surprised at all if Charles and Oliver are going to create some sort of distraction while she is able to sneak around and gather some sort of intel to help with the case. If there is a clear objective they have, we do tend to think they could pull it off!

Related – Get some more news on the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale now — what can you expect to see?

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9?

How do you think the remainder of the season is going to go? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







