Teacup season 1 episode 5: Will James actually survive?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Teacup season 1 episode 5 on Peacock next week, there are 100% people to worry about — and yes, James is high on the list. After all, how can he not be at this point?

What is so interesting about what is happening to him is that really, you could take this storyline and apply it to almost any other horror movie. Scott Speedman’s character is currently trapped within a basement, and it remains to be seen if or how he is going to find his way out of this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage all season!

The first question that you gotta wonder when looking at this situation is really not that complicated — why is he there? The next one, meanwhile, is whether or not this is tied in some way to Harbinger, Assassin, and what’s going on with the aliens that are out around the entire community. There may be a suspicion that James himself is possessed, and that could be a big part of what is going on here.

Given the Speedman is one of the show’s bigger stars, we have a hard time at this point thinking that we’re about to see him removed from the equation at this point. If that happened, you could even argue that in some ways, it is a cop-out. This is a person who, on some level, still has to face the emotional consequences of his affair. If the show is really trying to create some element of personal stakes here, you can easily say that James will eventually need to have the harder conversations — even if he is also surrounded by a lot of chaos and/or danger at the same exact time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Teacup right now, including what else is ahead

Do you think that we are actually going to see James survive moving into Teacup season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







