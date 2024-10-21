Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, October 21, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We certainly recognize that everyone out there could very-well want more after the premiere.

So, is that going to happen? Luckily, the simple answer is yes! We know that there was a really long break over the summer but in true show fashion, the plan is to have a number of episodes across the first several weeks of the season. That means one tonight, and then at least some in the few weeks that follow. Thanks to it starting later in the fall than some other network shows, it does make it so that there are fewer interruptions along the way — which we do, of course, very much welcome.

As for what the story for NCIS season 22 episode 2 is going to be, we suggest taking a look at the synopsis below:

“Foreign Bodies” – As Vance prepares to host diplomatic talks with Venezuela, the team is called in to investigate the dead body of one of his inside men, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Oct. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just in case you did need a little bit of reassurance here, this is where we should go ahead and note that you’re going to see Jessica Knight back with the team! Many months have passed, so we don’t want to say that everything is going to be fully as it was. As a matter of fact, we imagine that there are going to be some pains with the transition, and it may take some time to figure out exactly where things now stand between her and Jimmy Palmer. We’re still rooting for the two of them!

As for what happened with the new Deputy Director last week, we’re sure that this storyline is going to be revisited at some point — we’ll have to wait and see if it is tonight…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

