Van der Valk season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the big season 4 finale tonight at PBS, can you expect a Van der Valk season 5? Or, have we reached the end?

Obviously, we don’t blame anyone out there for wanting more information on the show’s future and soon, largely due to the fact that this mystery has a devoted following and in general, this is the type of show that works really well for escapism purposes. Also, if you are PBS, don’t you want to retain this show so that you are able to retain a lineup of mystery dramas?

For now, not too much has been officially said regarding the future of the series; however, we’ll retain some element of optimism until we hear otherwise. It is hard to imagine that this show is egregiously expensive to make; it mostly comes down to whether or not everyone involved wants to continue to make it.

Let’s assume for a moment here that we do end up getting another season. Provided it happens, when could it premiere? Well, the best answer that we can offer there is that more than likely, you are going to have a chance to see it back moving into the fall of 2025 or early 2026. At this point, it depends mostly on when there is room for it within the larger schedule of PBS shows. There are always going to be spots on the Sunday lineup, at least so long as the network continues to program the way that they do.

If you want to see more of Van der Valk long-term, the biggest bit of advice we can offer is honestly not that complicated: Tell your friends to check it out! This is one of those situations where every viewer honestly does go a long way.

Do you want to see a Van der Valk season 5 happen at PBS down the road?

What sort of mysteries do you most want to see explored? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

