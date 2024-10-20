Ridley season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Ridley season 2 episode 7 — what more can we say about it now?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the end of near — after all, we are almost at the final arc of the season! There are two episodes remaining, and within them we are going to be seeing “The Memory Jar.” This could end up being one of the more complicated stories that we have had a chance to see — and isn’t that exactly what you would want at this point? We want there to be some sort of huge cliffhanger to set the stage for the finale.

Below, you can check out the full Ridley season 2 episode 7 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

In the serene village of Colden Vale, the tranquility is shattered when Tara Dunning, a beloved local wife and mother, mysteriously vanishes. Ridley and Carol investigate and must locate her before it’s too late, but a chilling discovery soon alters the course of their enquiry.

Is that discovery going to be the aforementioned cliffhanger? Well, for the time being, we do tend to think so.

As for what the future holds…

For now, we tend to think that it’s going to take a while for that to be figured out. The show has yet to air fully in the UK, and as you would imagine, that is going to be a big factor here. For now, just enjoy the remainder of what is left this year! We do tend to think that this is a show worth your optimism, mostly due to the fact that mysteries tend to be such a popular genre all across the board. Also, we know that the cast has some popularity due to some prior projects.

