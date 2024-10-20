Moonflower Murders season 2: Is it renewed? Is a sequel coming?

Given that tonight serves as the finale for Moonflower Murders on PBS, what better time is there to think about the future? Is there going to be a season 2?

Well, this is where we should of course note that the idea of that is a little bit complicated, mostly because the Lesley Manville drama is based on the Susan Ryeland book from Anthony Horowitz, which is a part of a series. We already had Magpie Murders, and we have since evolved into where we are now. So, is this really it?

Ultimately, we tend to think it is best for a wait-and-see approach here. There is another book coming in Marble Hall Murders, which is currently set for publication next year. Whether or not PBS eventually adapts that remains to be seen, but there may not necessarily be a reason to rush things along. What we do think is that if more happens, we would see it at some point in 2026 or 2027. It would depend on Manville’s schedule along with how the show performed over the course of the past several weeks.

If there is one thing that we can count on at the moment, it is pretty much that there is always going to be a big demand for murder mystery shows, whether it be at PBS or elsewhere. This is one of the most popular genres for a reason, since it stimulates your mind and allows you to ponder over a lot of different possibilities.

For now, we would just say to be patient, largely due to the fact that the next book has yet to even come out. In the meantime, remember that you are going to be able to see Manville on Grotesquerie, and we’ll have to wait and see what other shows some of these actors end up appearing on down the road.

