Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 10/20?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that the election is mere weeks away, we understand anyone wanting the show weekly.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share at least a little bit of bad news: Oliver’s late-night series is off the air tonight. Luckily, it will be a pretty short break, as the anticipation is that we will see the series back in one week with the last show before Election Day.

Obviously, you can make the argument that Last Week Tonight should be around every week prior to such a political event. However, the show has talked about it countless times and at this point, isn’t it pretty obvious what is going on in the real world? At the very least, we tend to think so.

The biggest reason for the break tonight is that the show wants to at least keep the season going until later in the year, and with that, have a few post-Election Day shows. Typically the finale here happens right around Thanksgiving, so we will see what ends up happening in regards to that.

Are the remainder of the main segments this season planned?

The answer to that is actually a little complicated. We do tend to think that Oliver and the writers have a ton of ideas mapped out, and there could even be some pieces that are pretty well thought-out. We just tend to think that they do maintain a certain amount of flexibility for what is actually going on in the world. That does make it a little bit easier for them to go with the flow depending on what is actually happening in the world.

As for when the show will return in 2025, we tend to think February — however, it’s always best to wait for some sort of official announcement.

What do you most want to see moving into tonight’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

