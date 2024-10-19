Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9: The major arc…

We know that next week’s Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 is destined to give some answers. Doesn’t it have to?

After all, thing for a moment about the history of the Hulu comedy. Typically, by the end of the penultimate episode we have a reasonably good idea of who the killer is. That could be the case here, especially since the spotlight is already on Glen Stubbins at this point. Someone was clearly obsessed with Sazz, and the killer may also have been their protegee. It’s easy to look now at Paul Rudd’s character, but is the truth here a little bit more complicated? It’s possible.

The thing that we are a little concerned about at this point is if the show is somewhat-abandoning the larger story arc right now in terms of some answers for this season. Remember that at the end of episode 7, we saw Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis figure out that a Big Bad has been going after the trio since the beginning. However, that storyline was largely abandoned in episode 8.

So while you are understandably left with a lot of questions entering episode 9 about Sazz’s killer, keep the potential Big Bad stored away in your head somewhere. While we can’t say for sure that clear answers are coming, we would be shocked if this is not addressed again before the finale wraps up. We do know that there has been a long-term plan for some of these mysteries for a while, and when we get them could end up being based on whether or not season 5 (which has already been renewed) is the final season.

What are you hoping to learn during Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9?

