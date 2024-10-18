Only Murders in the Building season 4: Richard Kind on landing role

There have been a number of new additions on Only Murders in the Building season 4, but isn’t Richard Kind one of the best? He is arguably one of the greatest character actors of all time, someone who can bounce between comedy and drama on a moment’s notice.

On this show, he’s played the sometimes-enigmatic Westie Vince Fish, someone who was for a time a major suspect in the death of Dudenoff. As it turns out, though, the film professor took his own life, and he and his neighbors have been cashing his checks as a part of his final wish. It’s an absurd role at times, but Vince has also been established as a lonely man just getting by with help from his found family.

It remains to be seen whether or not Kind reprises this role the rest of the season, but we can at least say one thing for now — his story about playing the part is lovely.

Speaking to The Wrap, Richard notes that his relationship with executive producer Dan Fogelman was one valuable stepping stone to making this happen:

“I’ve been around long enough to know that when somebody says we’re writing a part for you, 95% of the time, it doesn’t happen. You never hear from them, that’s the way it is. I’d love for it to be different, but it’s not … On this one, Dan Fogelman, who I’ve played golf with, says ‘We have you in mind for a part. We’re writing a part for you.’ Dan Fogelman is an honorable man. There was a part and they called and it happened. I didn’t think it would happen, but Dan is a great guy. I’ve known John Hoffman for a few years and I know Marty Short. Those are three people who I adore and I know that they like me. That doesn’t mean that if they didn’t call that they’re mean people, but that’s what Hollywood is like. These people happened to have called and so I did it.”

Kind has noted in the past that he loves working, which is why he has hundreds of credits to his name. He’s a unique actor in that he may not have a singular breakout role and yet, almost everyone in the industry seems to love him.

