Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 promo: Is Lois ready?

FX has released another preview leading up to Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 airing on Wednesday — and yes, it is 100% clear everything will be different from here on out.

After all, remember the following first and foremost: Lois is now awake! This is someone who has been through hell while in a coma, seeing what you could argue to be the worst-case scenario of almost everything happening in the world. We understand fully if you take some of this to be a metaphor for the overall state of doom-and-gloom in society; or, that there is some connection between this version of characters and those in the real world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

No matter what you think, entering episode 8 Lois has to really ask herself the following: Is she ready to go back into what actually seems to be the real world? The promo here raises that question further. In this version of society, Charlie is a doctor and Megan is her partner with the police. Marshall is still around and not in a coma, which makes sense given that Courtney B. Vance deserves some opportunities to shine the rest of the way.

Now, we understand the concerns out there that the first seven episodes of Grotesquerie may be meaningless given that they were all “just a dream.” However, at the same time there is some element of import to them judging from the extended trailer we’ve already seen. What happens when elements from her comatose state start to pop up in the real world? Was her mind trying to tell her something? There is absolutely some pretty darn interesting stuff we are left to think about here, and things could go from bad to worse for Niecy Nash-Betts’ character.

Let’s jut cross our fingers here and desperately hope that Grotesquerie sticks the landing. After all, it is easy to argue that this is the best original work from Ryan Murphy in years.

Related – Will there be a Grotesquerie season 2? There is a measure of hope…

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember here to come back — other updates are ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







