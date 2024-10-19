Shrinking season 2 episode 3: Jason Segel on Brett Goldstein story

Shrinking season 2 episode 3 will be on Apple TV+ in a matter of days and at this point, we know what the focus could be. Brett Goldstein has officially emerged on the show, though we are not sure anyone could have predicted this particular role.

After all, the Ted Lasso actor (who is also an executive producer on the show) is officially playing the part of Louis, the drunk driver responsible for killing Jimmy’s wife and Alice’s mom Tia in the past. We saw him briefly at the end of both episode 1 and 2, but we’ve yet to understand exactly how will impact the story. This is not going to be a source of comedy like Roy Kent occasionally was; instead, Goldstein will likely anchor much of the drama ahead.

Speaking to TV Insider, Jason Segel explains his experience working with Goldstein in this particular capacity:

“I can’t imagine somebody better than Brett … I think Brett’s an amazing actor. Brett has so many qualities as a human being that he has yet to have the opportunity to show off to the world. It was very important to me that Brett play the part because I could see it from a mile away. And my scenes with him are some of my favorite I’ve ever shot in my career.”

It has surfaced in other past interviews that Segel personally pushed for Goldstein to play this part, and he says here that Jimmy has to face what happened in order to move forward:

“You can’t hide from anything … It will come back and get you. It’s what Paul has been saying to Jimmy for a season and a half now: you cannot run from what you’re most afraid of. It’s going to come get you.”

This story could be a slow burn in some ways, but it is abundantly clear that there will be powerful stuff ahead because of it.

