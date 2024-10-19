Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, October 19, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We absolutely have been fortunate to get new installments the past few weeks. However, we are also aware that typically, the late-night show airs installments in three-week bunches.

This is where trends are destined to be broken: There is a new episode tonight on the network! Not only that, but it’s one that features a rather fantastic host in Michael Keaton. He’s someone who had significant comedy roots long before he was ever a big name, and we tend to think that’s probably why he loves coming back to this show — it gives him a chance to really play around and do some stuff that he would not have a lot of opportunities to do elsewhere.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a promo for this particular episode featuring Keaton, Chloe Fineman, and musical guest Billie Eilish. This is the last SNL episode before Halloween, so we’re sure that there will be a few spooky sketches here and there.

As for getting an episode for the fourth straight week, we have seen this happen with some regularity the past few years at the start of the season, before the series reverts back to its typical format later on. It is also worth noting that with the election coming, clearly NBC wanted to ensure that they got as much content as humanly possible. Keaton’s episode will be the last one before a one-week hiatus; after that, John Mulaney will be returning to Studio 8H on November 2, the last show before the election. There will almost certainly be one the following week, as well, but there has not been a host or musical guest named for that one at this particular moment.

