Saturday Night Live: Liam Gallagher responds to Oasis spoof

One year ago, the last thing we would have ever expected on Saturday Night Live was that there would be a spoof of the band Oasis. Then, the news came out earlier this year that they were reuniting and going on tour! For those who are nostalgic for a certain part of rock history, it is easy to imagine why this would be one of the hottest big-ticket shows of the entire year.

Of course, what has made all of this great comedic fodder for the show is that brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have a notoriously rocky relationship. The two have already been subjected to questions aplenty about whether or not they’d even be able to make it on tour.

Well, last night SNL did a Weekend Update piece featuring Sarah Sherman as Liam Gallagher and James Austin Johnson as Noel. While a couple of lines were cheesy, at the same time you can still argue that this was a pretty fun take on a subject that has driven a ton of conversation — and, to the surprise of no one, Liam has chimed in after the fact.

In a post on Twitter, the musician made his thoughts pretty darn clear about the piece: “Are they meant to be comedians.” Sherman, meanwhile, responded by simply saying “Legend!” — an homage to what was said frequently throughout the piece.

The funniest outcome of all of this would be Oasis actually playing SNL when they are in America, though we also don’t see any real evidence of that happening. For now, it feels like their top priority is simply coming back together to perform all of these shows, which should be really lucrative for them so long as they can keep things going in a fairly steady manner.

