Saturday Night Live season 50. Shane Gillis rejected Trump offer

How is this for yet another chapter in the bizarre saga of Shane Gillis and Saturday Night Live? First, the cast member was fired shortly after he was added to the cast years ago after offensive comments surfaced from his past. Then, he became a huge star in the comedy world and last season, he came on to host in what was a reasonably successful episode.

From there, he was apparently offered a big role for season 50: Former President Donald Trump.

In a new appearance in Las Vegas (watch here), it is noted that Gillis was offered to play the role of Trump this season, which he turned down to do other appearances instead. Given that the show is a huge platform, it would be a hard thing to say no to. However, Shane is also a successful enough comedian that he does not necessarily need a platform.

SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels did hint to The Hollywood Reporter that they could be looking for a new Trump, which would be a way to build up buzz:

“I think we have the people to play [the candidates] and it should be fun. And Trump has morphed … James [Austin Johnson], who I think is brilliant, played Trump as the sort of diminished Trump. The guy at the back of the hardware store holding court, and that played because it felt relevant. But we are going to have to reinvent it again because, well, you saw the [Sept. 10] debate.”

This did not end up happening, as Johnson was back as Trump for the start of this season. While we suppose that could change, we’re not sure who out there would be altogether interested in seeing a Trump swap-out right in the middle of the season; also, we tend to think that allowing a current cast member to shine is very-much a good thing.

