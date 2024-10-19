Blue Bloods season 14: Steve Schirripa’s dog Willie makes cameo!

We knew that tonight’s Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 could have a surprise or two. Yet, we did not expect Steve Schirripa’s dog!

For those of you who follow The Sopranos alum and the man behind Anthony on Instagram, then you know that his dachshund Willie Boy is a huge part of his life. They take photos and do videos together, and it is just about the most wholesome thing that anyone could ever hope to see on television.

Well, the cameo from Schirripa’s dog was fairly brief, but still delightful as Anthony brought him in as an “emotional support dog” for a scene. Ironically, Willie Boy had the same name on the show as he did in real life!

Given that Blue Bloods is for the most part a pretty serious show, we do appreciate it when we get some fun little Easter eggs here and there. A good example of this is Donnie Wahlberg’s history in New Kids on the Block being covertly referenced here and there. We also certainly think that there could be a lot of other assorted nods and references at some point before the show is actually done. Because these final eight episodes are a gift to longtime fans, we certainly think that opens the door for everyone to have a bit more fun here or there.

For now, we’re at least glad that Willie Boy had his moment within the TV spotlight — and that Anthony has been such a great character and friend to Erin for so many years. We do tend to think that he is one of many reasons why the show works as well as it does.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

