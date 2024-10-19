Fire Country season 3 spoilers: EP hypes up Jared Padalecki

We are only one episode into Fire Country season 3, but we know what is coming down the road, and it is thrilling: Jared Padalecki is appearing!

For those who have not heard as of yet, the former Supernatural and Walker star is going to be appearing in at least a few episodes as Camden Casey, someone who could potentially star in a spin-off show. (Sidebar: We’re a little shocked that producers went with Casey as a last name, mostly because there is already a Matt Casey over on Chicago Fire.)

So while it is too early to say for 100% sure that the spin-off is happening, showrunner Tia Napolitano is at least happy to tease some of the story ahead. In an interview with Deadline following the season 3 premiere, here is what she had to say:

Oh, I love the character. Jared himself is wonderful. We wrote Captain Casey with him in mind, and we were lucky enough that he took the role. He’s just great with Max on screen. They have amazing friend chemistry. And Jared has a little bit of fun. You know, Casey has sass, and he encourages the adventurous side of Bode, the side of Bode that goes rogue. He encourages the side of Bode that maybe wants to break a rule now and then.

Like with a lot of other potential spin-offs, we tend to think that at this point, it is going to be a process to see whether or not the show happens — and it is one that could come in phases. The first thing that needs to happen here is for viewers to actually gauge how much they like Captain Casey. From there, CBS and/or Paramount have to decide where they would want the show and what the larger bones of it would be. Hopefully, something more official will be revealed in the spring.

