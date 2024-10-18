Fire Country season 3 episode 2: Could Audrey change everything?

As we prepare to see Fire Country season 3 episode 2 over on CBS next week, there is a great deal to see from top to bottom.

Take, for starters, Boden getting a chance to figure out his future with the help of someone new! Leven Rambin’s new character of Audrey could end up being a key influence in his life moving forward, mostly because she is someone who knows what she is going through perhaps better than anyone. She is a one-time fire camp inmate, and perhaps she knows a thing or two about transitioning into the real world in a healthy way? We hope so! Obviously, Max Thieriot’s character has a lot of positive influences in his life already, but we do think that it never hurts to have more.

To get a few more details now all about what else is coming, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Firing Squad” – Bode receives a life-changing opportunity that could impact his future as a firefighter, and Leven Rambin guest stars as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, our hope is that as this episode progresses, we’ll come to learn more about Audrey, and possibly even what her long-term impact is going to be here! This is a much longer season than what we had earlier this year and by virtue of that, we do tend to believe that the writers are going to be a bit more patient with a lot of their stories. They have the luxury of that now!

