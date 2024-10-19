Fire Country season 3 premiere: Did Gabriela, Diego get married?

Entering the Fire Country season 3 premiere on CBS, there were obviously many questions — but what was the big one? Well, let’s just say it had a lot to do with the wedding.

Did Gabriela and Diego actually tie the knot? The ceremony began during the season 2 finale, but we saw Bode walk out during it. Then, shortly after that, a crisis took place just outside the chapel. In a way, you could argue that fate was working hard in order to ensure that Gabriela did not marry this guy, and that’s without getting into her kissing Max Thieriot’s character at the end of last season.

So what actually happened throughout the premiere? The moment that the crisis began, there were clearly some other priorities — though Gabriela did pause before saying “I do.” A helicopter crashed and debris started falling within the church. Any plans for the rest of the ceremony were immediately put on hold. As the rescue mission started Bode ended up spending more time with her, and the question remained — was the crash the only reason that the wedding did not go according to plan?

We imagined that we’d get some sort of answer on all of this before the end of the episode. Did it happen? Not exactly. She made it clear to Bode at the end of the episode that she “didn’t want” to get married, as she felt more alive kissing him than she did right before she got married. She admitted to Diego that the two of them kissed at the campaign fire. It certainly feels like things are over here in terms of a wedding, but we wouldn’t necessarily view this as a guarantee that she and Bode are in a relationship, either.

Now if there was a twist to all of this, it was Manny telling Sharon to keep Bode and Gabriela apart. Why? To keep it short, he didn’t think the relationship was good for them.

