Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’ll get a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date between now and the end of October? There is a reason to want it. However, will it actually happen?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is rather simple: Filming has been underway for the Peacock video-game adaptation for a while now! If you watched the first season, then you know already that this show is certainly a pleasant surprise. We had no idea that it would be anywhere near as good as it was, especially when it comes to both honoring the material and also opening the door for some new ideas as well. You could tell that the people making the show loved the games — you would like to assume that this was always a given, but it’s not. We’ve seen so many examples of the contrary.

Now when it comes to getting some premiere-date news this month, absolutely we would love it. However, at the same time there is no real evidence that this is happening. The more likely scenario here is that we find out more information on this front in the new year. After all, Twisted Metal is not one of those shows that wraps filming and can be on the air just a couple of months later. There is just too much work to be done here when it comes to post-production and making sure that the episodes are visually up to snuff.

For now, we’ll just be happy if we are to dive into the world of John Doe and Sweet Tooth against next summer; we already know that the show is going to be diving more and more into some of the material from the games. One of the most exciting things about the new season is the prospect of seeing characters like Calypso on the screen, and possibly even a number of drivers at the same time.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion regarding Twisted Metal right now, including some new faces

Do you want to get some more news on Twisted Metal season 2 soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







