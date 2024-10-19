The Traitors season 3 premiere date: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about The Traitors season 3 between now and the end of the month? Given that we already know the cast for Peacock’s murder-mystery hit, there may be less of a need for them to rush anything else along.

However, at the same time we know that the enthusiasm is next-level for this show and for good reason, given the fact that the first two seasons were extremely fun and it has some Emmys to its name! This show has proven to be a big hit for the streaming service in the winter, and we do tend to think that we will see something similar here.

For the time being, we are moving forward with the expectation that we’re going to see The Traitors back in January, and that a premiere date will be revealed next month. It would be great to see it sooner, but as we noted, we don’t get the sense that anyone is interested in rushing into any sort of big reveals. The most important thing, at least for now, is just that there’s a great marketing blitz around it no matter when it is back.

Whenever a premiere date or a trailer is announced, there is perhaps one thing that we hope for above all else: Scoop and/or hints about some possible new twists. While we don’t need the entire game to fundamentally change, we tend to think that the contestants on this show in particular are so well-versed in the game (including international formats) that they are prepared for almost anything. Are there ways to throw them off their game a little bit? We’ll have to wait and see.

Just remember this: Even though some contestants may be great on Survivor or Big Brother, that does not mean they’ll be great here. Anything can happen.

