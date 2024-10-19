Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: October 2024 update

With us now into October 2024, is more news regarding Dexter: Resurrection right around the corner? Obviously, we want it. How can you not? This is one of the most anticipated series of the next year or so, as it marks the return of Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in the present. This is not some flashback series or alternate reality — it appears that the character will be surviving the events of Dexter: New Blood. How that happens, of course, remains a mystery.

What is another mystery at present? That’s pretty simple: Trying to figure out when the show will actually be back.

While we would love nothing more than being able to say that the revival is coming back this month, that’s not happening. Filming has yet to even start on the new show! All signs indicate that you could be seeing it start off in production early next year; meanwhile, the prequel Dexter: Original Sin is slated to arrive on Showtime in December.

Odds are, we are going to be waiting until the summer to see Resurrection but leading up to that, we at least hope to learn more about the cast. It is hard to imagine Dexter will remain in Iron Lake after all that transpired there, but the struggle he is facing now is quite simple: How many times can he go somewhere and start over? Would he really want to track down his son at this point? Who else from his past could surface? At the very least, we’d love to at least know if Jennifer Carpenter could return as Deb, who was the voice inside his head through a lot of New Blood.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

