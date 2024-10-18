Euphoria season 3 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about Euphoria season 3 between now and the end of October?

The first thing that we should say here is pretty simple: It’s been a really long wait to even get to where we are at this point! The third season has incurred delays for a number of reasons, whether it be the industry strikes of last year or Sam Levinson’s previous work on The Idol. Yet, we also know that the plan remains for Zendaya and the rest of the cast to reconvene in the new year to work on the HBO show’s latest chapter. Details around it remain under a heavy veil — a time jump has been confirmed but beyond that, everyone has been relatively cagey.

Because of where things stand right now, plus the cast currently working on some other projects, it is hard to imagine any big Euphoria news in the immediate future. Our sentiment instead is that once season 3 starts filming early next year, we’ll get a little more news at least regarding that.

As for larger premiere-date predictions, the easy assumption to make right now is that the show will be returning in either late 2025 or early 2026. We don’t imagine it being more than 6-8 episodes given how busy much of the cast is, and we also would not be surprised if it turns out to be the end of the show. However, at the same time HBO has not commented on this and personally, we actually do think the show is a great launching pad for other things. After all, other than Zendaya (who was already a big name), most of the rest of the younger cast has become big stars thanks largely to this show.

