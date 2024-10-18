Severance season 2: Apple TV+ builds hype with … costumes?

Severance season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ in the new year, and we should not be shocked that the hype is starting up already. After all, why wouldn’t you do this if you are the streaming service?

The first thing that we can go ahead and note here is that we are likely to see all sorts of super-enough promotions for this show over the next few months, and for good reason. Apple needs the Adam Scott drama to be a big hit, especially when you consider the cost per episode, the success of season 1, and then also how long it has been off the air.

Given that we are clearly not close enough to the show being back to get a full trailer, we’ll take whatever we can get at this point. That includes a Lumon “costume guide” that Apple TV+ has posted on their official Twitter. Just in case this is what you’re wanting to dress us for Halloween, this is a way to help!

Then again, if you are dressing up as Mark S., is everyone going to know who you are? Is it a requirement that you actually look a little bit like Scott? This is at least one of the silly things that are thinking about at this point.

The biggest question we’ve got entering season 2

Really, it’s quite simple: How much can you put the metaphorical toothpaste back in the tube? We’ll be honest here that from our vantage point, it actually feels more or less impossible. The chaos that was caused around the Severance program is something that you cannot quite ignore, though we’re sure that the money involved here will at least cause some people to try and squelch the antics in the season 1 finale.

