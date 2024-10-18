Reasonable Doubt season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the end of season 2 today on Hulu, where do things stand when it comes to a Reasonable Doubt season 3? Is more actually coming?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is just note the official status: Nothing has been revealed one way or another. There is certainly a chance that we’re going to see more of the legal drama, but it is all up to the powers-that-be first and foremost.

Here is the good news — based on what creator Raamla Mohamed said to The Hollywood Reporter, there is a chance that the show comes back:

They definitely are happy with the way the show is performing, and it’s doing well and people are really excited about it so that makes me very happy. I’m hoping that I hear something before the end of the year either way. The most important thing is that people keep watching, keep telling their friends. Black content is important, whatever kind of show it is. Because we all relate to these shows differently. I remember when Power premiered on Starz, and it was like, “Oh, I’m into this.” It was fun to see us. It’s great to see Black actors really shine. I’m glad Bel-Air is doing well, so I hope that people are committed to Black content and continuing the shows that people are people are talking about.

For now, we tend to think that Hulu is going to look at the numbers over the next few weeks, and then come closer to a firm decision from there. It does benefit them greatly to figure this out sooner rather than later, mostly because the earlier that a decision is made, the more likely it is that we’re going to see the show back. There is a chance at a 2025 premiere date, but the last thing that we’d want to do in this article is hand over some sort of guarantee.

