Hysteria! season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Peacock?

Following the debut of season 1 today over at Peacock, is there going to be a Hysteria! season 2 at some point down the road?

Well, we recognize first and foremost here, we should set the stage for what the show really is, especially since there’s a chance that you have not heard about the show at all. Take a look at the attached synopsis below:

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

So when it comes to what the future holds, Peacock has yet to announce anything one way or another … but are we still hopeful? We’d argue so, at least to some extent. Speaking to The Direct, showrunner Matthew Scott Kane had the following to say:

“I tend to think of stories in four acts. So, I tend to think of this as the first of four seasons. Whether or not we go that far, that’s going to depend on viewership, that’s going to depend on a lot of things that are out of our control. But I think there’s still a lot more story to tell here.”

For now, the important thing that we should remind you of is this: A renewal will simply come down to how popular / not popular the series turns out to be. This is often hard to gauge, mostly because Peacock does not release any of their viewer information publicly. With this in mind, tell your friends in the event you want to see more of the show actually happen. The more people watch the entirety of the season, the more likely a return will be.

