True Detective season 5 premiere date: October 2024 update

At some point before the month of October ends, is there going to be a chance to get more news on a True Detective season 5 premiere date? What about whatever the story could be?

Well, if you have not heard too much about the show’s status at the moment, it is 100% coming back for more on HBO. That was revealed not too long after the success of Night Country, which proved to be a critical and commercial success.

As for where things stand now, we are aware of the fact that showrunner Issa Lopez is already working on another chapter of the story. It will be set in a different place and, presumably, carry with it a different cast. There are no official filming dates set but for now, we are just content with knowing that there is more down the pipeline.

Given the fact that there isn’t any production dates at present, we feel like it’s hard to be too shocked with the realization that there won’t be any sort of premiere date noted between now and the end of October. After all, it’s just far too early for something like that to come out when we don’t even know who the next leads are going to be! Early 2026 feels like the best-case scenario here and it could be even later, depending of course on what some of the programming priorities for HBO turn out to be. For now, we tend to think that the most important thing is that Lopez and the whole team take their time, as we want there to be something great here — and certainly something that is just as thought-provoking as what we got from the latest chapter with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

