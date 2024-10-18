9-1-1 season 8 episode 5 spoilers: Another Halloween in ‘Masks’

Next week on ABC, are you ready to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 5 — are you ready for another episode themed around Halloween?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that we’re glad to see the show back on the air to do one of these particular holiday episodes. After all, this is one of the worst times that any first responder can be at work due to all the pranks gone wrong … and then just actual pranks that are a waste of everyone’s time. As hellish as it may be for some of the characters involved here, this is still a story that will be super-compelling for us as a viewer.

To get a few more details on what else is ahead, check out the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 5 synopsis below:

The 118 is once again working on the spookiest night of the year and missing out on all the tricks and treats; Buck’s Halloween decorations become a little scarier than he had hoped.

There is not too much that ABC is giving away when it comes to character arcs here, but is Buck finding a way to metaphorically throw his foot right into his mouth? Well, let’s just say that on the surface, it certainly feels that way! We’ll just have to wait and see how exactly this story evolves over time, but we’re always done to see Buck get a slice of the spotlight.

Now for those of you wondering why we’re getting a Halloween episode a week before the actual holiday, the simplest answer we can offer up here is this: We’re going to see 9-1-1 off the air for that. There will still be more episodes on the air this fall but clearly, there is going to be a break in the action to make sure the show doesn’t lose any viewers.

There is another 9-1-1 spin-off potentially on the way

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

