Parish canceled; no season 2 coming for AMC

Months after the season 1 finale arrived on AMC, let’s just say we have some bad news when it comes to a Parish season 2. At the moment, it does not appear to be happening.

According to TVLine, the network confirmed the news of the show ending with the following comment:

“We’re so proud of Parish, and thankful for the creative talent involved and the performances they were able to bring to the screen, starting with the remarkable Giancarlo Esposito, Skeet Ulrich and the entire cast … We are unfortunately unable to proceed with a second season, but Season 1 will remain available on AMC+ to fans who want to relive this thrill-ride-of-a-series and those yet to discover it.”

Of course, we wish that the show had some more opportunities to flesh out this world and yet, at the same time we do still think there are going to be more chances for Esposito to lead a show down the road. While he’s proven to be wonderfully effective at playing villains, there is still a whole world of possible protagonists for him. After all, the actor himself comes across as so warm and welcoming in interviews outside of some of his more notable roles.

So is there a chance that another network considers giving Parish another metaphorical kick at the can? While it may be a rather fun thing to consider, at the same time we file that as unlikely for the time being. After all, it is hard to imagine that the numbers are great enough for a lot of other parties were interested — if that was the case, isn’t it likely that AMC would have kept the show already in the first place? Still, we know that the TV world has a tendency to be pretty crazy and by virtue of that, let’s recognize that almost anything could happen at just about every moment.

