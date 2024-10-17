Lioness season 2 sneak peek: The basis for next mission

In a little over a week we are going to have a chance to see Lioness season 2 officially arrive on Paramount+ — so, what else can we expect to see?

Well, for starters, it is worth noting that the next era of the series could feel both similar and also different. Joe is still working under Kaitlyn, and after a Congresswoman is kidnapped on American soil, she is going to do whatever she can to try and bring her back. Doing that, of course, will be so much easier said than done.

If you head over to the link here, you can see an extended preview now for what lies ahead, one that at the very least sets up the bones of the new season — and also how Joe is going to require a new Lioness to complete the mission.

Here is where things get tricky: Clearly, Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ are doing whatever they can in order to ensure that they keep parts of this story under wraps. In particular, we are saying this especially when it comes to Cruz, who is shaping up more and more to be the great mystery entering the season. We still believe the character is a part of the story, but where is she? What in the world is she up to? These are things that we hope to get a clear answer to at some point, but we do not have any present evidence that the producers are eager to rush that along.

Personally, we would not be shocked if the end of season 1 still weighs heavily on Cruz’s mind — we know that she wanted nothing more than to leave the program after what happened regarding Aaliyah’s father. That storyline was the best thing about the first season, and we are certainly don’t want it to be left behind.

