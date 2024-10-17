Fire Country season 3 premiere: ‘What the Bride Said’ sneak peeks

In just over 24 hours the Fire Country season 3 premiere is going to be here on CBS — so why not dive into some sneak peeks now?

After all, it has already been made clear that the first episode back for the Max Thieriot drama will be bold, crazy, and stuffed full of surprises. We also know that it is going to be starting off with a lot of people in peril? Remember that wedding for Gabriela and Diego? Well, nothing is going to go according to plan — or really, anywhere close to it at all.

If you head over to the official CBS YouTube page, you can see a couple of those aforementioned sneak peeks — but there are some clear takeaways that we’ve got right now.

Bode wants to be a firefighter – That’s no shock, but let’s note that he is going to be pleading to Luke in this episode to pull some strings and try to ensure that it happens. Unfortunately, there is a lot of red tape that can come from being in Three Rock — it’s hard to imagine this being some immediate thing. However, at the same time Fire Country is about watching people fight fires. Is the show as good if you don’t have Bode doing that?

The disaster outside the church – We can’t say whether or not Gabriela and Diego are going to actually tie the knot here, mostly because an incident keeps them from completing the ceremony. Because of this, you’re going to see Gabriela try to spring into action and try to save lives — while also wearing a wedding dress at the same time. In the end, this is not going to be an easy thing to resolve.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including other information on what is to come

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Fire Country season 3 at CBS?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming and we do not want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







