Fire Country season 3 spoilers: Show EP on cliffhanger aftermath

The Fire Country season 3 premiere is going to be coming on CBS this Friday — and let’s just say that there is a lot of chaos ahead.

To be specific here, let’s just say that the producers are not going to waste much time at all showing us what happened after Bode departed Gabriela’s wedding. There’s not much of a time jump, and we have seen from a number of previews already that we are going to see a major disaster derail the ceremony before she and Diego can officially tie the knot.

Now, speaking to Parade, showrunner Tia Napolitano strongly indicates that you are going to see one big move after another as the series progresses forward:

“In the finale last year, we wanted to have people like, ‘Oh my gosh, what happens next? I can’t wait.’ And we finally get to just deliver it … We don’t mess around, we don’t play with time. We’re just giving straight information and really exciting stuff, a lot of red meat, bam, bam, bam, one after another.”

Now, we hope that by the end of the premiere, there is going to be an opportunity for us to learn where Gabriela stands in terms of her relationship status — and beyond just that, more when it comes to how Bode wants to continue forward in his career. He has said already that he wants to become a full-time firefighter, but doing this is obviously easier said than done. It is especially harder given his criminal history, as there are going to be a lot of people in major opposition to him getting that job. He’s been warned about it already, so where are things going to go? Well, we shall learn here in due time.

