NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 4: Gibbs’ life-changing moment

As you prepare to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 4 over on CBS on October 28, are we about to get an enormous reveal?

Just two episodes into the show, it does seem already that this show is not exactly what anyone thought that it was. This is not just a story where Gibbs is telling us about his past like it is some autobiography; as a matter of fact, he claims that this is not really his story at all! Instead, he has claimed that this is the story of Lala Dominguez, who is his fellow agent — and someone he has yet to really talk about in the present.

Now, based on the season 1 episode 4 synopsis, it appears as though the tide could be turning to a certain degree:

“All’s Not Lost” – Still grieving the loss of his wife and daughter, Gibbs helps the team work a case involving a missing girl. The moment that irrevocably changed Gibbs’ life is revealed, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Oct. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If this show is meant to be one that is about Dominguez, is this going to be one where we understand the why a little bit further? There’s something about this relationship that is incredibly formative to him, and this may be the real beginning of that. Isn’t it exciting? Also, we hope that it still tracks with the version of Mark Harmon’s character we saw on the flagship. Luckily, we do at least know that the producers have taken a lot of care to ensure that this is the case. Let’s just wait and see if that happens.

