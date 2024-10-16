NCIS: Origins series premiere ratings: How did it fare?

We knew that entering the NCIS: Origins series premiere on CBS this week, there would be questions aplenty about its performance. How exactly did the show fare?

Well, in general we would call the results of episode 1 mixed, as there may have been some who hoped that the premiere did better — especially given the news that it featured the first on-screen appearance from Mark Harmon in years. Then again, you also have to remember that we are in a largely streaming-based era of TV; not only that, but the broadcast aired directly opposite Monday Night Football, which featured a team in the New York Jets who are in one of the largest TV markets in the country.

Here is what we can say overall about the NCIS: Origins premiere ratings now. According to TVLine, the first two episodes ended up generating a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic alongside around 5 million live viewers. This is a tiny decrease from the NCIS: Hawaii viewership earlier this year in a similar spotlight; we know that there have been people frustrated about that cancellation for a long time now, and for good reason.

We do recognize that in general, we are going to be waiting for a long time now to really understand just how well the prequel is going to actually do. After all, there are a lot of different variables that you do need to consider when you look more and more towards the future. One of the biggest ones may very well be learning more about how the show ends up faring in streaming on Paramount+, especially since more and more people will learn about it in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

