Chicago Med season 10 episode 5 promo: Hospital vampires?

If you saw the promo last night for Chicago Med season 10 episode 5, you know already that things are going to be crazy. This is going to be a Halloween episode! By virtue of that, this is a tribute of sorts to all things that go bump in the night.

Now that we’ve said just that, is there a chance that the medical drama is actually moving more into a supernatural direction? It’s a fun thing to think about, especially when the preview featured a patient seemingly try to suck someone else’s blood…

Of course, seeing something like this in an emergency room would be enough to cause widespread panic, but we tend to think that the show is really just trying to test people’s perception of what it can and cannot be here. We tend to think that the Chicago Med team has already found some sort of explanation for why a patient may do this, and it could be rooted in psychology and require the expertise of one Dr. Charles in order to figure it out.

One other challenge for this episode is simply: Trying to discern the real blood from the fake stuff. We actually do tend to think that this is easier said than done a lot of the time.

We do think that there is going to be a lot of drama over the course of this episode, as there almost always is with a show like this. Yet, at the same time, here is your reminder that this is still an opportunity to allow some of these people to have a little bit more fun. This is so rare with a show like this, so why not at least try to embrace it in the rare moments that you actually can?

Related – Learn a little bit more about what’s ahead on the next Chicago Med episode

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







