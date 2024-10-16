Chicago Med season 10 episode 5 spoilers: A Halloween story

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 5 — are you ready for a holiday-themed story?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that we’re going to have a chance to get a tale here that is actually about Halloween — in theory, there should be a lot of fun here! However, that’s before you remember that this is one of the worst possible holidays for any hospital out there. A lot of people out there are going to do some incredibly stupid things without putting any thought into them, and that is where the responsibility is going to be put on the doctors to get them out of a bind.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

10/23/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Halloween chaos takes over the E.D. Hannah helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son. Charles clashes with nurse Jackie on a psych case. TV-14

Obviously, there is not too much specifically said here about some of the Halloween hijinks, but it is fair to say that there is going to be plenty of that. What would this show (and really the whole franchise) be without them? This is a chance to at least do something that is unique, and hopefully an episode that has a rewatchable quality to it after the fact. If Chicago Med is going to be a comfort show for a lot of people out there, that basically requires it that you would create some episodes that viewers would watch again and again.

Now if there is one last thing that is worth noting here at present, it is simply that there is no episode planned for October 30. That helps to explain why we are going to be seeing a story themed around Halloween right before.

