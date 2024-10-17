Survivor 47 episode 6 preview: Is the merge here already?

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Survivor 47 episode 6 next week, what more should we say about it now?

Well, for starters, we’re not sure that we are ever going to see someone as angry upon leaving the game as Anika was tonight. We also tend to think that this proved that it was the right move in a way — she’s clearly a pretty shrewd player who would’ve been cutthroat down the road, and she did not see it coming here. Sierra has now hitched her wagon officially to Sam and Andy, and that could mean good or bad things for her down the line.

So what did the preview actually tell us about what is ahead from here? Well, we’ve already made it to the merge … or, at least what looks like the merge! We recognize fully that in this particular “new era” of the game that looks can be deceiving and nothing is a sure thing. There could be another “earn the mere” scenario or some other producer influenced shenanigans that are not necessarily needed.

If there is a merge now, who should you really look out for? Well, we do think that Genevieve is one of the better players out there, but we wouldn’t sleep on Sierra, either. Sam will probably be the first person of their duo targeted and she could navigate and shift her game around from there. Gabe would be a fun person to watch, but it’s felt like anyone who has shown even a shred of overconfidence so far this season has been booted — we’ll have to wait and see what happens here.

As many of you probably know at this point if you are a longtime reader, the one thing that we’ll always root for more than anything is chaos.

