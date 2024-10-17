We knew that entering Survivor 47 episode 5 that there was potential for chaos on all three tribes, and for good reason.

After all, the whole mixed-tribe reward here allows for opportunities aplenty to throw people under the bus. Teeny basically tossed most of Lavo under the bus, completely unaware that Rome was digging a grave for himself back at camp. Meanwhile, Sam learned that he and Sierra were still a threat, whereas Gabe found himself discovering after the fact that Tiyana outed his idol play to the other tribes. In other words, Tribal Council for all of these groups was poised to be interested depending on what happened in the Immunity Challenge.

So, what happened there? In what was one of the most dramatic competitions of the season, we saw Lavo narrowly escape victory over Gata. As someone who actually likes having a foil like Rome in the game, we actually consider this to be a good thing. Meanwhile, for Gata this proved to be interesting largely in that they haven’t been in danger for a long time, which means that we don’t actually have a real sense of what some of these dynamics really are.

Earlier in the episode, Sierra claimed that she was the swing vote between the men and the women. This was one variable, but another crazy one comes via Andy, who botched the immunity challenge and desperately wanted to be a part of a plan. He came up with some scheme where he could be sold on a fake plan, but did all that really matter? In a word, no — this entire vote was really about what Sam and Sierra wanted to do, and it wasn’t as dramatic as it seemed. Sam had an idol, but he had to play it.

What happened?

For all the bluster and hype, it was a pretty simple vote in the end. Anika was voted out and she was mad. Big mad. This is more fun when it happens, right?

What did you think about the events of Survivor 47 episode 5 overall?

