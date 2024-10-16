Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Class Pet’

Are you curious to learn something more about Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 3? Well, this installment is coming up soon! In particular, “Class Pet” is a story coming in one week’s time and over the course of it, you will have a chance to see something that a lot of people may remember from their own childhoods.

How many people out there spent time in a classroom with a hamster, a guinea pig, a snake, or even a rabbit? We’ve seen pets in class over the years, mostly as a way to teach about both science and also responsibility. Over the course of this half-hour, Janine has to make some big decisions of her own when it comes to all of this.

If you want to get some more news regarding what is coming, be sure to see the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Janine gets a budget for class pets, but Melissa is resistant to taking on the added work and responsibility for her room’s guinea pig. An IT rep from the school district arrives to set up new computers.

The new computers are also something that may be relatable in its own way to a lot of people out there. After all, it often marks some sort of seismic shift for people used to older technology. We’re not sure that the producers here can really replicate what it was like for millennials to get in-school internet for the first time, but this is something that we are nonetheless pretty darn excited to see explored on the show in its own way.

In general, though, we are still extremely early into the season. with that, it is far too early to say definitively what is going to happen with Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast. Luckily, we tend to think we are going to find out in due time.

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 3 when it arrives?

