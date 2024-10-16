Liam Payne dead at 31; X Factor alum was set for Netflix show

Some absolutely devastating news have come out across the entertainment community today, as Liam Payne has died at 31.

According to a report from CNN, the former X Factor contestant and One Direction member died after reportedly falling from a three-story balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Local authorities are still in the process of determining the cause of death.

It is hard to even put into words the massive, global success of One Direction during their heyday, as they were a once-in-a-generation success that sold out arenas all over the globe and inspired movies and so many other bands to be formed. They may be thought of as the most success act to ever come out of the British singing competition, which featured Simon Cowell as a judge and executive producer. Following the band going on hiatus in 2016 Payne embarked on a solo career alongside many of his other bandmates; many of whom, including Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, have gone on to appear across multiple TV series and singing competitions, as well.

This past summer, Netflix had announced that Payne was going to be a judge on the upcoming series Building the Band, which was to take a unique approach to the singing-show format:

Featuring a group of uniquely talented singers, Building the Band takes face-to-face encounters out of the musical equation. Instead, the contestants will find their perfect bandmates based on compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit. And when the bands finally do meet, how will looks, choreography, and style come into play? Expect plenty of drama, next-level artistry, and unforgettable performances.

It may take time before Netflix reveals what is to come of this show, which also featured band members including Nicole Scherzinger, AJ McLean, and Kelly Rowland behind the scenes. For now, the focus must be on Payne’s personal and musical legacy; he leaves behind a son, who he shared with former girlfriend and pop sensational Cheryl Cole.

Our thoughts go out to Payne’s family, and everyone who loved him all over the world, during this incredibly difficult time. We expect more headlines soon.

