Teacup season 1: Behind the scenes with Yvonne Strahovski, cast

In less than 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to dive into Teacup season 1 episode 3 and 4 over at Peacock. What more can we say in advance?

Well, for starters, this feel as good a time as any to go behind the scenes with a lot of key players! This is a show that worked to achieve some lofty goals when it kicked off production, including trying to give us a spooky story in a pretty contained space. There were a lot of actors that the series needed to cast and, beyond just that, they also needed to figure out how to make some of the horror look believable.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage all season!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video in which Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, several other cast members, and the producers all do their best to explain what it is like working on a show like this. While there may not be any sort of huge spoilers in here, we’re also not sure that there really needs to be. This is more just table-setting for a show that is poised to be full of twists, turns, and a lot of important character moments. In order for some of the horror in here to be effective, you have to root for certain people in the town.

An important thing to remember

There are only six more episodes to go here, and these are all going to be told in two-episode bunches. The story is going to have to move pretty fast, especially when you consider that there is nothing out there regarding a season 2 as of now.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Teacup, including a new sneak peek for what is next

What do you most want to see from Teacup season 1 over the course of the weeks ahead?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







