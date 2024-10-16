Teacup season 1 episode 3, 4 sneak peek: A strange toxin?

Thursday on Peacock, you are going to have a chance to check out Teacup season 1 episode 3 as well as episode 4. What lies ahead here?

Well, for starters, it looks as though we may not be stuck waiting too long to get at least a few answers as to what is going on here! We know that the central mystery for the show revolves around the blue line and whatever has seemingly possessed Arlo, and it is tied to … the sky? Or, outer space?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage all season!

If you head over to Collider now, you can see a sneak preview for the next episode that shows Arlo pointing above as a bit of evidence as to perhaps his origins. Also, he points to a rainbow-colored liquid that exists within a crater in the ground. He tells Meryl and Nicholas that it is a toxin … and then advises them to drink it. Wait, why would they be on board with that again?

The issue that these two characters are dealing with now is rather simple. Clearly, they are going to want some sort of answers as to what is going on here and yet, that’s probably not going to be altogether easy for them to find. Arlo could be perhaps their best hope, though it is hard to know how much he is actually control of himself. We at least saw within the first two episodes that he was able to find his true self briefly with Maggie, while also still speaking gibberish and talking about “murder maker” at other points.

Is someone going to be able to cross over that blue line within this particular episode? That is, at least for now, what we are waiting to get a good answer on.

Related – Get some more news on Teacup now, including some more information about what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Teacup season 1 episode 3, and then episode 4 to go along with it?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







