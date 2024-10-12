Teacup season 1 episode 3: Scott Speedman on further reveals

We are two episodes into Peacup’s Teacup at this point, and it is already clear that this is a story that is pretty darn crazy. How else would you describe it? We are witnessing a world here where a lot of people are trapped on a farm in rural Georgia and while there, they are also realizing that some horrific forces are at work. If they cross the blue line, they get ripped to shreds.

How can you top the crazy stuff that we’ve seen so far? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot more craziness coming around the bend…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage all season!

Speaking here in a new interview with Dread Central, Scott Speedman (who plays James) is quick to note that the shockers you see in the premiere are just the beginning — there are a whole lot more ahead:

It’s going to be fun. I think it’s going to be really fun for the audience to see how far we take this and I don’t think they’re really expecting what’s coming.

This sort of slow build, this tension’s rising, and by the time we get to episodes five through eight, I do think as those episodes go, it gets crazier and crazier and crazier. All the family stuff and all the family dynamics come out at the same time. I think it’s going to really work. If we can get people episode five, we’re in good shape.

The crazy thing here is that episode 5 is going to be here before you really know it — Peacock is releasing these episodes in bunches of two, with the idea here being that they want to create a binge-watching experience that keeps people excited.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion on Teacup right now

What are you the most excited to see moving into the rest of Teacup season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







