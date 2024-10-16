Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Sophia Bush lands big role

The next new Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is airing on Thursday but now, we have a little more casting intel — and it’s tied to Sophia Bush!

According to a report from Deadline, the former One Tree Hill and Chicago PD is going to recur on the medical drama, with her first episode airing on November 7. Her role is Dr. Cass Beckman, reportedly described as “an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.”

At the time of this writing, there is no word as to whether or not you are going to have a chance to meet the character of David on the show — but for now, it is something to be curious about. While we can’t speak to an exact episode count here, it does at least feel like this is the sort of fun role that could be brought back at multiple points down the road — of course, depending on whatever sort of fun idea the producers have. Also, we know that Bush is going to have her own projects and ideas in the works.

We should go ahead and note that this is not the first time that Sophia has played a doctor, with her most-notable credit in this field going back to her days on Good Sam. Still, we tend to think that this could be a really fun part for her, mostly because Grey’s Anatomy is the sort of show that allows a little bit of comedy into the drama. It is not anywhere near as dark sometimes as Chicago PD, which may be the last major network show viewers remember from her given that Good Sam was not on the air for a substantial period of time.

