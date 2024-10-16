Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9: EP’s next tease

Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 is going to be coming your way soon on Hulu, and it obviously is a huge chapter of the story. “Escape from Planet Klongo” serves as a chance for us to unpeel more layers on who killed Sazz Pataki and beyond that, also learn how connected Glen Stubbins really is to everything.

After all, on the surface you can argue that Glen is the obsessed protegee of Jane Lynch’s character, and that is informed further by his erratic behavior — the man seemingly sees rats where they don’t exist, and also had no problem putting himself in danger at almost every turn to get a job.

One way or another, there are a lot of other teases to come here! Want to learn more? Then here is what showrunner John Hoffman had to say to The Wrap:

I can tease that there’s many twists to come. It gives us the opportunity to see Sazz at work, which I really like, and it plays with time a little bit. And there’s also a nice little surprise guest in that one.

Hey, if there’s one thing that we know this show loves, it is guest stars, right? We are mostly just impressed here that somehow, the producers may have managed to keep this one under wraps. Given that they did with Scott Bakula, they’ve shown they are capable! (Given the recent name-drops, we wonder if we could be see Tony Danza at some point — it’s not all that different from what they did with Bakula, right?)

