Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7: EP says answers ahead

Tomorrow night on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 arrive. What can we say about it?

Well, we know at this point there is so much confusion about what is actually going on with the Niecy Nash-Betts drama. Has Lois shot someone? Who was under that mask? Is everything real, or a figment of her imagination? We’d love nothing more than to have more clarity, and we are pleased to say that a lot more is coming.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about answers (and in particular that shooting), here is some of what director / executive producer Max Winkler had to say:

I can tell you exactly what happens right now. Are you ready? I’m just kidding. I can’t. But I really think if you watch episode seven, stuff will be explained.

This does not necessarily mean that the entire picture will be clear, but some of it? We’d love nothing more than that. We really just want an opportunity to get a far better sense of whether or not everything we’ve seen with Lois is real. We want to think that it is, but this is a crazy show! We’ve certainly come to realize that there could be some misdirects.

The biggest question marks we have right now are simply about Courtney B. Vance, given that he is such a huge part of this series and yet, there are still so many questions about why we’ve gotten so little of him so far. Is all of that about to change? If so, that could radically alter the parameters of the final episodes.

