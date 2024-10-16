Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: The latest casting update

We know that Yellowstone season 5 is coming to Paramount Network on November 10, but there is still something more beyond that! A lot has been said about the upcoming spin-off The Madison, which is going to star Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, and others.

Now, we know that this series is going to be set in Montana; however, how much is it actually going to be connected to the main show? That’s a topic of discussion, at least for now. It is possible that the latest casting news is at least giving us a small little glimmer into what could be coming from here.

Without further ado, why not go ahead and get into it? According to a new report from Variety, Y: The Last Man alum Ben Schnetzer is officially on board The Madison in the role of Van, “a salt-of-the-earth and neighborly Montana rancher.” This is not a ton of information and yet, it is a reminder that the world of ranching will continue to be important here — even though some of this spin-off is about a New York family who finds themselves heading out West. Grief is going to be one of the key story elements that is explored here.

Based on the information we have at present, it does feel as though there’s at least a chance that we are going to be seeing some sort of crossover here and there, right? That is at least something we are hoping for at present, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens or not. Paramount is keeping a lot of details under wraps about the remainder of Yellowstone and for good reason, given that the fate of one John Dutton remains very much under wraps.

