The Irrational season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Bad Blood’

As you prepare to see The Irrational season 2 episode 3 on NBC next week, is there one thing that will stand out about the case?

Obviously, with an episode titled “Bad Blood,” you are almost immediately going to find yourself in a spot where there is conversation; that much is unavoidable. It also does seem like Alec is going to be taking on a notable case; at the same time, though, could there be actual conflict between him and Rose? That’s something to wonder about based on the information we have.

If you want to get a few more bits and pieces of info all about what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

10/22/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a rising star on Wall Street is killed during her hockey game, Alec must determine if it was an accident or murder. Alec and Rose find themselves on opposite sides of the case as they try to get to the heart of the victim’s cutthroat world. TV-14

It is nice to have some evidence here that Rose is not going to be gone for some substantial length of time after the premiere, and fingers crossed that she does play a sizable role in the story ahead. After all, we don’t exactly think that Alec needs to be surrounded by just hardship and misery a lot of the time, as there are a lot of other sort of stories you can tell with him. We also, of course, want a lot of material for Jesse L. Martin to play as an actor — why not dive into a few things that are different or, to some extent, unexpected?

Because this is a longer season than what we got for the first go-around, we do at least think there’s a chance to tell a number of unique and/or complicated stories every time. Here’s to hoping “Bad Blood” is one of them.

